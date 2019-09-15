Who’s The King: The Best R&B Male Falsetto Vocalist

In R&B history there have been a few singers that can master the ability to captivate fans with their falsetto voice. Here are a few listed below, who do you think makes the best use of their voice singing falsetto?

Falsetto as defined by Dictionary.com:

1) an unnaturally or artificially high-pitched voice or register, especially in a man, and 2) a person, especially a man, who sings with such a voice.

Read Also:

‘Hustlers’ Star KeKe Palmer On Her NYFW Debut & Why We Need More Black Women In Romantic Comedies

Follow Foxy107/104 on IG, Facebook, Twitter and now subsctibe to YOUTube.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: