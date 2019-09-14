Don’t Miss The 12th Annual Eastern Carolina BBQ Throw Down In Rocky Mount!

The 12th Annual Eastern Carolina BBQ Throw Down will be held on October 11 & 12 at the Helen P. Gay Historic Rocky Mount Train Station. The event is a professional cooking competition based on KCBS categories (chicken, pork ribs, pork, & beef brisket). Awards included Grand Champion, Reserved Grand Champion, and People’s Choice Award. Cash awards, trophies, and plaques are awarded up to 10th place in each category.
WHEN:
Friday, October 11: 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Saturday, October 12: 11:30 am – 6:00 pm
WHERE:
101 Coastline Street in Downtown Rocky Mount, in front of the Helen P. Gay Historic Rocky Mount Train Station
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11 (5:00-8:00PM)
Beer Garden, Food Vendors, Kids Zone
Kick Off Concert (BBQ Stage)
- 6pm-7:30pm: Smithfield
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 (11:30AM-6:00PM)
Food Vendors/Commercial Vendors/Exhibitors/Kids Zone/Rocky Mount Public Utilities Exhibit Area/Live Music
- 1:30-3:30pm: People’s Choice voting and samples (BBQ Bucks will go on sale at 1pm)
- 10:45am-11:30am: Hogs and Hot Rods Cruise-In registration
- 11:30am-3:00pm: Hogs and Hot Rods Cruise-In voting
BBQ Stage (Train Station Common)
- 11:30am-1:00pm: Bill Lyerly Band
- 1:45-3:00pm: The Conspiracy Band
- 3:30: Hogs and Hot Rods Awards
- 3:45-5:00pm: Rhythm Express Band
- 5:00pm: BBQ Award Ceremony
CONTACT:
Rocky Mount Parks & Recreation
Eastern Carolina BBQ Throw Down
P.O. Box 1180
Rocky Mount, NC 27802
252-972-1159
Every Time A Dark-Skinned Woman Smiles, It Restores Our Faith In Humanity
Every Time A Dark-Skinned Woman Smiles, It Restores Our Faith In Humanity
1. Kelly RowlandSource:Getty 1 of 40
2. Tika SumpterSource:Getty 2 of 40
3. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty 3 of 40
4. NormaniSource:Getty 4 of 40
5. Justine SkyeSource:Getty 5 of 40
6. Lupita NyongoSource:Getty 6 of 40
7. CiaraSource:Getty 7 of 40
8. Ursula StephenSource:false 8 of 40
9. Viola DavisSource:Getty 9 of 40
10. Cianne H BrowneSource:false 10 of 40
11. Serena WilliamsSource:false 11 of 40
12. Danai GuriraSource:Getty 12 of 40
13. Danielle BrooksSource:false 13 of 40
14. Hodan YSFSource:false 14 of 40
15. Kenya MooreSource:Getty 15 of 40
16. Naturi NaughtonSource:Getty 16 of 40
17. Chasity SamoneSource:false 17 of 40
18. @NaoumieSource:false 18 of 40
19. @IAmHamamatSource:false 19 of 40
20. @Naoumie, @IAmTenika, @IAmJAliciaSource:false 20 of 40
21. @KiaraPikeSource:false 21 of 40
22. @ItsMaryAmsalamSource:false 22 of 40
23. @AnyekuosSource:false 23 of 40
24. @Melaniin.GoddessSource:false 24 of 40
25. @SimoneMariposaSource:false 25 of 40
26. @avielleamorSource:false 26 of 40
27. @ayeleshiaSource:false 27 of 40
28. @iamjujuSource:false 28 of 40
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark