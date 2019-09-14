Don’t Miss The 12th Annual Eastern Carolina BBQ Throw Down In Rocky Mount!

CLOSE
The 12th Annual Eastern Carolina BBQ Throw Down will be held on October 11 & 12 at the Helen P. Gay Historic Rocky Mount Train Station. The event is a professional cooking competition based on KCBS categories (chicken, pork ribs, pork, & beef brisket). Awards included Grand Champion, Reserved Grand Champion, and People’s Choice Award. Cash awards, trophies, and plaques are awarded up to 10th place in each category.

WHEN:

Friday, October 11: 5:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Saturday, October 12: 11:30 am – 6:00 pm

WHERE:

101 Coastline Street in Downtown Rocky Mount, in front of the Helen P. Gay Historic Rocky Mount Train Station

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11  (5:00-8:00PM)

Beer Garden, Food Vendors, Kids Zone

Kick Off Concert (BBQ Stage)

  • 6pm-7:30pm: Smithfield

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12 (11:30AM-6:00PM)

Food Vendors/Commercial Vendors/Exhibitors/Kids Zone/Rocky Mount Public Utilities Exhibit Area/Live Music

  • 1:30-3:30pm: People’s Choice voting and samples (BBQ Bucks will go on sale at 1pm)
  • 10:45am-11:30am: Hogs and Hot Rods Cruise-In registration
  • 11:30am-3:00pm: Hogs and Hot Rods Cruise-In voting

BBQ Stage (Train Station Common)

  • 11:30am-1:00pm: Bill Lyerly Band
  • 1:45-3:00pm: The Conspiracy Band
  • 3:30: Hogs and Hot Rods Awards
  • 3:45-5:00pm: Rhythm Express Band
  • 5:00pm: BBQ Award Ceremony

CONTACT:

Rocky Mount Parks & Recreation

Eastern Carolina BBQ Throw Down

P.O. Box 1180

Rocky Mount, NC 27802

252-972-1159

 

