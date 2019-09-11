CLOSE
HBO Premiers New 9/11 Doc From Perspective Of High School Students Who Were There

World Trade Center Attacked

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Tonight at 9pm, HBO will debut a new documentary about September 11th that shares the story of high school students who were only blocks away from the Twin Towers when they collapsed. The documentary is In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11.

 

 

Maki Oh - Runway - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

#NYFWNOIR: The Hair At The Maki Oh NYFW Show Has Us Swooning

10 photos Launch gallery

#NYFWNOIR: The Hair At The Maki Oh NYFW Show Has Us Swooning

Continue reading #NYFWNOIR: The Hair At The Maki Oh NYFW Show Has Us Swooning

#NYFWNOIR: The Hair At The Maki Oh NYFW Show Has Us Swooning

The Maki Oh fashion show was the perfect blend of West African fashion meets European silhouettes. As each model sashayed down the runway the clothes moved and had detailing that would make you want to spend all your coin on the designs by Lagos born designer, Amaka Osakwe. While we loved the clothes, we spent some time backstage and could not get over the hair! Celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen was behind the braided ponytails intertwined with fabric from the collection, afro puffs, finger waves, structured afros and more. One thing I loved about this show was that it showed the versatility of Black hair. It also included straightened styles serving a 60's hair flip to die for. The stand out look was the "Finger Wave Dominatrix Braid." Stephen explained, "It's all about taking a simple look to new heights. This is a modern take on a dominatrix-esque theme with the addition of the face framing finger waves." Click through are gallery to see all the fantastic hairstyles that were created using TRESemmé products!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

