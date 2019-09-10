CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Preps New Pole-Dancing Dramedy Called ‘Tips’

The actress continues to make moves behind and in front of the camera.

Los Angeles Premiere of 'Think Like a Man'

Source: Christian JENTZ / Getty

Gabrielle Union is on a roll with her behind the scenes projects and now, she’s gearing up for a new series headed for Spectrum Originals.

According to Shadow and Act, Union will executive produce Tips, an upcoming dramedy taking place at a bikini bar. The series is backed by Sony Pictures TV where Union’s I’ll Have Another production company has a deal.

The show is created by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and it “centers on a young woman who finds an escape from a soul-sucking day job and recent breakup in an unexpected place: pole dancing at a bikini bar.”

This is Union’s second project with Spectrum Originals, considering she produces and stars in their series L.A.’s Finest. The Bad Boys TV spinoff co-stars Jessica Alba, and it has a buddy cop dramedy vibe to it. The series was just renewed for a Season 2 earlier this year.

If you want to catch Gabby’s new projects, you’ll have to sign up for Spectrum cable, which will grant you access to Spectrum Originals. The platform has more shows planned for the future, including a reboot of the 1990s sitcom Mad About You, starring the original cast Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt as Paul and Jamie Buchman.

Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Preps New Pole-Dancing Dramedy Called ‘Tips’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Tenisha Light-Caba Of Brooklyn Bleu Is Making High-End…
 3 hours ago
09.10.19
Tiffany’s Flame Wants To Shine A Light On…
 4 hours ago
09.10.19
#NYFWNOIR: Here’s How This Black Designer Got Beyoncé…
 4 hours ago
09.10.19
Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Preps New Pole-Dancing…
 4 hours ago
09.10.19
Jussie & Jurnee Smolett Reportedly Shopping A Movie…
 5 hours ago
09.10.19
Photographer Called Cops On Black Mom With Adopted…
 6 hours ago
09.10.19
What In The Flex: Kim Kardashian & Kanye…
 6 hours ago
09.10.19
Tina Turner Gives Legendary Life Lessons In Latest…
 6 hours ago
09.10.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: A1’s Mom Tried It When She…
 6 hours ago
09.10.19
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Accused Of Killing 84-Year-Old Woman
 6 hours ago
09.10.19
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011
Reminder: Instagram Belongs To Will Smith, He Just…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
6 items
‘Power Recap:’ That Councilman Tate Sex Scene Is…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
Too Far? 50 Cent Makes Vicious Comment About…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
Nah! TLC’s Chilli Reacts To Fan Who Asks…
 1 day ago
09.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close