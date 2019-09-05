Rocky Mount Announces New Shelters For Hurricane Dorian Evacuees

The city Rocky Mount is currently experiencing impacts from Hurricane Dorian. As of today, Sept. 5, 2019 at 10 a.m., the city is under a tropical storm warning and a flash flood watch. There is also a tornado watch issued for Edgecombe and Nash counties until 7 p.m. this evening. As a result of these impacts from Hurricane Dorian, three shelters are now open. Local shelters are Carver Elementary School and Tarboro High School. Carver Elementary is located at 700 E. Hamlet St. in Pinetops. Tarboro High School is at 1400 W. Howard Ave. in Tarboro. Coastal evacuees only may shelter at Nash Community College at 522 N. Old Carriage Rd. in Rocky Mount. Pets are allowed at the college. However, service dogs only will be allowed at Carver Elementary and Tarboro High School.
'Atlanta' Star Zazie Beetz Mostly 'Cat Washes' & Black Twitter Is Shook
'Atlanta' Star Zazie Beetz Mostly 'Cat Washes' & Black Twitter Is Shook
1.1 of 10
2.2 of 10
3.3 of 10
4.4 of 10
5.5 of 10
6.6 of 10
7.7 of 10
8.8 of 10
9.9 of 10
10.10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark