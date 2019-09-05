CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Flu Cases Reported At NCSU

Nurse injecting a vaccine against the H1N1 or swine flu influenza at a hospital, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Source: Ishara S.KODIKARA / Getty

 

The flu virus is already affecting some students on the NC State campus a month before flu season typically begins.

The NC State Student Health Center put a notice on Facebook confirming at least four cases in just the first week of class.

The university is telling students on social media that although these cases are earlier than usual, it’s not unheard of.

Students are being encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel sick. Medical experts are also recommending hand washing, getting a flu shot and staying away from classes or crowds.

Flu activity usually picks up in October and peaks between December and February.

Source: ABC11.com

Flu Cases Reported At NCSU was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Lela Rochon Returns To Social Media Wearing Wedding…
 5 hours ago
09.05.19
WATCH: Consul General of Bahamas Talks Hurricane Dorian…
 5 hours ago
09.05.19
Behind The Scenes: Wendy Williams Preps Stand-Up Comedy…
 7 hours ago
09.05.19
Flu Cases Reported At NCSU
 8 hours ago
09.05.19
Nate Parker Apologizes For “Tone Deaf” Response To…
 9 hours ago
09.05.19
Justine Skye Stuns In Purple For West Indian…
 9 hours ago
09.05.19
0 item
Beyonce Sings ‘Happy Birthday’ To Diana Ross +…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Behind The Scenes: Leslie Jones Reflects On Leaving…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Tell All: Strip Club Hostess Who Reportedly Inspired…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Is The No. 1 Song…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
11 items
Top 11 Beyonce Songs For Women’s Empowerment
 1 day ago
09.04.19
How You Can Help Areas Affected By Hurricane…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Ariana Grande Sues Forever 21 For $10 Million…
 1 day ago
09.04.19
Kenny Lattimore And Judge Faith Jenkins Are Engaged!
 1 day ago
09.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close