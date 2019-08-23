Fresh Basil From Mexico Linked To Intestinal Illness

Do you love to impress with fresh herbs in your favorite recipes and beverages, especially the aromatic herb basil?

Beware.

The FDA and CDC are investigating an outbreak of an illness called cyclospora, an intestinal illness caused by a parasite. The outbreak is linked to fresh basil imported from Mexico. Siga Logistics de RL de CV, in Morelos, Mexico has voluntarily recalled its basil. The outbreak across several states is linked to 205 illnesses, including five hospitalizations.

The states affected are outbreak, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

People were exposed to the basil in restaurants in five of those states: Florida, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin. According to the state Health Department, you should not buy, eat or serve any fresh basil exported from Mexico by the Siga Logistics company. If you are uncertain of the company exporting basil from Mexico, just avoid it all together.

