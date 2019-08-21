PNC Arena Part-Time Hiring Fair Today

Do you know someone looking for a part-time job? The PNC Arena, home of NC States men’s basketball and the Carolina Hurricane is looking to hire more than 500 part-time workers. The hiring event will take place Wednesday Aug. 21 from 3-6 p.m. at PNC Arena located at 1400 Edward Mill Road.

Representatives are interviewing for the following:

*Cashier

*Concessions

*Cooks

*Parking attendants

*Security and more

Potential applicants must be 18 years of age for most jobs, but select positions are available for those 16 years of age.

For more details visit the Employment page. Note: online application is not required to attend the job fair. The event is free to attend.

