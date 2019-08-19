An Intimate Evening With Saxophonist Mike Phillips

Join us for an encore performance featuring the Grammy-award winning Saxophonist Mike Phillips as we celebrate the 5th Anniversary of “An Intimate Evening of Music,” Saturday, August 24th, at the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh. For those of you who attended his last show, you know Mike jams with and in the crowd, playing the blues, gospel, hip hop and inprov with passion and soul. “Music is more than riffs … For me, it’s emotional and I want people to feel my music rather than just listen to it.” Trust us … you’ll feel the music and enjoy every second!

Mike has wowed fans across the globe and earned standing ovations from audiences at the Montreux Jazz Festival, the Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival and the inaugural balls for President’s Clinton and Obama. His performance of the National Anthem is legendary (https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=acjRKzAJ7Ss). And he’s the only musician in the world to have recorded and toured with the legendary “Big Three” of American soul music: Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Prince.

Enjoy cocktails and snacks starting at 6:30 pm. After a welcome announcement from brothers Torry and Terrence Holt, Mike will take the stage at 7:30 pm. A reception follows. This exclusive event benefits the Holt Brothers Foundation and children who have a parent with cancer. YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS IT!