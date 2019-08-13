CLOSE
Need A Free Microchip For Your Pet? Of Course You Do!!

Pets Of The Week: Littles & Sue

Source: courtesy of Henrico Humane Society

Coming up on Friday: Animal Services will hold another #FREE microchipping event. If your pet wanders off a chip can help us identify them so they can come home again. The clinic is open Durham County residents and again, it’s free!

 

[caption id="attachment_3054750" align="aligncenter" width="1008"] Source: Rob Kim / Getty[/caption] Model Chanel Iman and Giants star Sterling Shepard celebrated their adorable daughter Cali Clay's first birthday with the cutest carnival inspired party. Iman shared photos from Cali's milestone birthday, showing off Cali posing like her model mom in front of colorful decor and balloon garlands. When Iman and Shepard aren't doting their baby girl, they're gushing over one another. “That woman takes care of me like no one ever has,” Sterling recently told Us Weekly. “I mean, the closest thing to [compare it] is my mom, so I love everything about being married to her. She’s one of a kind.” Iman and Shepard wed in May of 2018 and welcomed baby Cali just a few months later. Check out her first birthday party pics when you keep scrolling...

 

