Here’s How You Can Get Free Spicy Nuggets From Wendy’s!

It happened! It finally happened!!!
Back in May, Chance The Rapper tweeted his prayers that Wendy’s would bring back their spicy chicken nuggets.
Wendy’s heard his prayers and responded.
Welp. People followed instructions and the tweet got MORE than the requested 2 million likes. The fast food chain brought the spicy nuggets back this past Monday!! Now, they’re giving away 2 million FREE spicy nuggets!
