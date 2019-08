Continue reading Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over

Rihanna Is A Bantu Knot BAE At Barbados Crop Over

Rihanna was a feathery goddess at crop over on Monday. The Bad Gal showed up to Barbados' annual Kadooment Day parade in a bright pink David Laport dress, donning bantu knots instead of one of the typical elaborate headpieces she's worn in the past. https://www.instagram.com/p/B0zRzfMgQei/ It might have been raining but the Bajan queen partied hard with her brother Rorrey and bestie Melissa in tow. Keep scrolling to see her crop over look