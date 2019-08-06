Sign Your Durham Teen Up For A Night Of Fun!

Basketball, Video Games, and Dance Offs till midnight!? All teens 13-18, are invited to Walltown Park Recreation Center on August 16 for the Midnight Bash Competition from 6 p.m.-12 a.m. There will be free food, music &competitions for all to enjoy!

Teens will be involved in a fun night of friendly competition up until Midnight. They will compete in games of their choice which include basketball, video games, dodgeball, pickleball, and dance offs. We will have food and music provided throughout the event. The building will close to the public at 10 p.m. for a teen lock-in for the last two hours up until midnight. Come join in on the fun, as you will have a chance to win some great keepsakes through games at our first ever Midnight Bash Competition.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark