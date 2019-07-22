Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Al B Sure Jumps into The Crowd to Perform ‘Secret Garden’ at The One More Time Experience

53 reads
Leave a comment
Al B Sure Performs at the One More Time Experience Charlotte

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

 

Singer Al B. Sure opened up Tom Joyner’s One More Time Experience when it stopped in Charlotte to a hot crowd!  Yes, the temperature was hot but the Queen City fans showed but ready to party!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The party was live, but Al B. Sure took it up a notch by jumping off the stage into the crowd to perform the iconic R&B collab put together by Quincy Jones ‘Secret Garden’ featuring Al B. Sure and many others released in 1989.

Check out the performance here

 

See More from The One More Time Experience Charlotte Here

 

The Latest:

Al B Sure Jumps into The Crowd to Perform ‘Secret Garden’ at The One More Time Experience was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tom Joyner One More Time
Tom Joyner Vows To Always Help HBCUs
 10 hours ago
07.22.19
ECU Responds To Negative Feedback From Trump Rally
 11 hours ago
07.22.19
Mahershala Ali To As ‘Blade’ In New Marvel…
 11 hours ago
07.22.19
New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most…
 12 hours ago
07.22.19
Irv Gotti Blames ‘Growing Up Hip-Hop’ Producers For…
 12 hours ago
07.22.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Atlanta Area Waffle…
 12 hours ago
07.22.19
Coco Coitus: This Sex Tip Has Gone Viral,…
 13 hours ago
07.22.19
Durham And Cumberland Co. Yr Round Students Back…
 13 hours ago
07.22.19
Damson Idris Goes From L.A. Dealer In ‘Snowfall’…
 13 hours ago
07.22.19
Cooler Temperatures Are On The Way!
 15 hours ago
07.22.19
Yummm: Funny & Fascinating Frozen Facts About Ice…
 1 day ago
07.22.19
12 items
AARPetty: The Most Hilarious, Outrageous And Disrespectful #FaceApp…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 3 days ago
07.19.19
33 Employees At Japanese Anime Studio Burned Alive…
 4 days ago
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close