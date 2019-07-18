Do You Support Trump More Or Less After “Send Her Back” Chants At Greenville Rally?

Last night’s Trump rally in Greenville, N.C. was definitely memorable. Thousands of supporters gathered as the President continued his attack on four freshman congresswomen. The crowd even chanted “Send her back” regarding Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, who immigrated to the U.S. as a refugee from Somalia as a child.
On Sunday, Trump tweeted that the four congresswomen, Omar, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley — should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
All of the four women of color are United States citizens. All but one, Omar, was born in the U.S. The President has refused to apologize for his statements.
Congresswoman Omar responded to the chants at the North Carolina rally with a quote from Maya Angelou.
