Do You Support Trump More Or Less After “Send Her Back” Chants At Greenville Rally?

Trump: She looks down with contempt…saying ignorance is pervasive in many parts of this country…Omar has a history of launching vicious, anti-Semitic screams…

Crowd at #TrumpRally: Send her back! Send her back!

Do they even realize they are proving Ilhan Omar's point? pic.twitter.com/SYkv26PRr3

— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 18, 2019