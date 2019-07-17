CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

The City Of Raleigh Wants You To Weigh In On Bus Transportation Along New Bern Avenue

6 reads
Leave a comment
Raleigh and Trees

Source: matejphoto / Getty

The City of Raleigh is conducting a survey to gather feedback on conceptual design for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along New Bern Avenue. Each of the images below provide conceptual BRT designs and placement options that could be implemented along different segments of the New Bern Avenue corridor. The survey should only take about 5 minutes to complete. Your feedback will play a critical role in refining the station locations and BRT design. The survey can be completed anonymously. The survey will close on July 23, 2019.

If you are interested in learning more about the BRT design, please review the display boards that were presented at the Raleigh BRT: New Bern Avenue Open House.

 

 

Netflix FYSEE Scene Stealer Panel

#BlackExcellence: This Year's Emmy Nominations Are Melanated AF

23 photos Launch gallery

#BlackExcellence: This Year's Emmy Nominations Are Melanated AF

Continue reading #BlackExcellence: This Year’s Emmy Nominations Are Melanated AF

#BlackExcellence: This Year's Emmy Nominations Are Melanated AF

[caption id="attachment_3053435" align="alignleft" width="917"] Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty[/caption] This year's Emmy noms were announced on Tuesday morning (July 16) and baby let me tell you...it was Black AF! From Lead Actor in a Comedy Series to Lead Actress in a Limited Series to Outstanding Drama Series, we were there representing and holding it down. Not to mention, this was a year of plenty of first-time noms for folks such as Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Beyonce (Homecoming) and Billy Porter (Pose) to name a few. Even better: Niecy Nash, Ava DuVernay, Sterling K Brown and the queen herself Viola Davis are making an Emmy nom repeat! So take a look at all the African-American nominees at this year's Primetime Emmy and stand proud. Who do you think will take home the gold come September?

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

bus , New Bern Avenue , raleigh

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The…
 3 hours ago
07.17.19
"The Lion King" character poster
Beyonce Releases New Video Featuring Superstar Blue Ivy!!
 3 hours ago
07.17.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 4 hours ago
07.17.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 4 hours ago
07.17.19
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 4 hours ago
07.17.19
Full List of 2019 Emmy Nominations, HBO Leads…
 5 hours ago
07.17.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
NC Women Dies In Skydiving Accident
 1 day ago
07.16.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Joc Fights Hard To Get Kendra…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Beyoncé’s ‘Lion King: The Gift’ Album To Feature…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Surfbordt! Safaree’s 12-Inch ‘Anaconda’ Sex Toy Is ‘Finally’…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
The European Gala of Captain Marvel
Rumor: The Next 007 Role Will Go To…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close