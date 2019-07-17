CLOSE
Naomi Campbell’s Pre-Flight Sanitation Routine Will Change The Way You Fly

2019 Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix - Race Day

Source: ATP/WENN.com / WENN

Nobody assumes that airplanes are sanitary. But we didn’t know that we needed to be cleaning our plane seats and the areas around them like THIS until Naomi Campbell jumped on YouTube to share her routine before she sits in a plane seat.

In fact, Campbell’s routine was so impressively thorough, that a fellow passenger asked the star model, “Can you do mine next?”

And that’s not all. After the cleaning routine, Campbell applies a face mask. She later dons a surgical-looking mask that covered her nose and mouth.

“No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing and the coughing and sneezing makes me… I just can’t, so this is my protection.”

 

 

