Rumor: The Next 007 Role Will Go To A Black Woman

Well, some people are going to really, really, really be upset. According to multiple reports, the next 007 is going to be played by Black actress, Lashana Lynch.
Reports are indicating that the British actress will by the first female and Black spy. In the yet untitled release, Daniel Craig, the current 007, will have retired. While Craig will still hold the role of James Bond, Lynch will take on his infamous code name.
Lynch most recently played the role of Maria Rambeau, Brie Larson’s BFF in Captain Marvel.
