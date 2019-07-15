CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rumor: The Next 007 Role Will Go To A Black Woman

11 reads
Leave a comment
The European Gala of Captain Marvel

Source: Lia Toby/WENN.com / WENN

Well, some people are going to really, really, really be upset. According to multiple reports, the next 007 is going to be played by Black actress, Lashana Lynch.

Reports are indicating that the British actress will by the first female and Black spy. In the yet untitled release, Daniel Craig, the current 007, will have retired. While Craig will still hold the role of James Bond, Lynch will take on his infamous code name.

Lynch most recently played the role of Maria Rambeau, Brie Larson’s BFF in Captain Marvel.

 

 

No Donald Trump

Y'all President Told Freshman Congresswomen Of Color To Go Back To Where They Came From

15 photos Launch gallery

Y'all President Told Freshman Congresswomen Of Color To Go Back To Where They Came From

Continue reading Y’all President Told Freshman Congresswomen Of Color To Go Back To Where They Came From

Y'all President Told Freshman Congresswomen Of Color To Go Back To Where They Came From

[caption id="attachment_2870027" align="alignleft" width="768"] Source: Getty / Getty[/caption] Just when you think it's impossible for y'all President to go any lower, he always proves us wrong. Case in point: On Sunday (July 14), Donald Trump, upset with four freshman Democratic Congresswomen, took to Twitter to tell the women of color to "go back" to the countries that they came from. "So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly......," Trump, the son and husband of an immigrant, tweeted. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1150381394234941448 Sadly, he wasn't done. "...and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run," he added. He concluded with throwing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's name into the mix. "Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” he added. “Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1150381396994723841 Sigh....Obama would never. While the coward never actually used anyone's name in his racist and xenophobic series of tweets, It's clear that he's most likely referring to "Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a native of Somalia, and possibly Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), whose family is Palestinian," Politico noted. (FYI: All of the women are U.S. citizens, with Omar being a naturalized citizen.) https://twitter.com/DNNPolitics/status/1150425506816364545 Pelosi, who recently sparred with these freshman Congresswomen, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, pushed back on Trump, telling him that our "diversity" is this country's strength. "When @realDonaldTrump tells four American Congresswomen to go back to their countries, he reaffirms his plan to “Make America Great Again” has always been about making America white again. Our diversity is our strength and our unity is our power," the California Congresswoman tweeted on Sunday. https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi/status/1150408691713265665 Ironically, it's Pelosi's public criticisms of these members of her own party that may have played a part in Trump attacking these women this way. Nevertheless, folks flocked to Twitter to drag Trump for his racist and xenophobic comments, support and defend the women's Americanness and call for Pelosi to stop dragging her feet and finally start impeachment proceedings. Take a look:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

007 , Lashana Lynch

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The European Gala of Captain Marvel
Rumor: The Next 007 Role Will Go To…
 3 hours ago
07.15.19
Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By…
 4 hours ago
07.15.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 5 hours ago
07.15.19
N.C. Ranks No.1 For Economy
 7 hours ago
07.15.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…
 7 hours ago
07.15.19
What Sandra Bland Taught Us About Life &…
 8 hours ago
07.15.19
Murder Mystery: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Talk…
 8 hours ago
07.15.19
The D.R. Debate: These Celebrities Are Defending The…
 8 hours ago
07.15.19
Family Of Joycelyn Savage Confronts R. Kelly Spokesperson…
 8 hours ago
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…
 8 hours ago
07.15.19
*EXCLUSIVE* Tommie Lee On ‘Abuse’ Accusations + Drinking:…
 8 hours ago
07.15.19
Whitney Houston One Wish
REALLY: Whitney Houston Hologram To Tour Next Year
 1 day ago
07.14.19
Candy’s Death On ‘Pose’ Embodies The Dreams Deferred…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
Hughley TV: GED Section, A Family Of Slave…
 3 days ago
07.12.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close