REALLY: Whitney Houston Hologram To Tour Next Year

It’s been 7 years since we lost Whitney Houston, one of the world’s most beloved musical talents. However, next year fans can see her perform again, in hologram form, YES, you heard me right in hologram form.

The performance is the brain child of BASE Hologram. Chairman and CEO Brian Becker says the show would be hitting the road soon.

AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON HOLOGRAM TOUR is directed by acclaimed choreographer Fatima Robinson (“Dreamgirls,” “The Academy Awards”), the holographic and mixed media reality presentation will be backed by a live band and singers.

“The show is going to be a tribute to her grace, her charisma and her passion for music.”

