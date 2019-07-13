Pregnant Mom Charged After 3-Yr-Old Has Potty Accident In Gas Station Parking Lot

Okay. The search is over. We’ve found the most ridiculous story of 2019.

A mom was charged with disorderly conduct and faced up to 60 days in jail and a $5,000 fine after her 3-year-old had a potty training accident in a gas station parking lot. The mother, who was 8-months pregnant at the time was unable to pick the toddler up to rush him into the gas station to find the bathroom.

A nearby deputy saw the incident with Brooke Johns and her young son and issued a citation that stated, “She allowed her male child to urinate in the parking lot. I observed the male’s genitals and the urination. Public restrooms are offered at the location.”

The charges were dropped two days ago.

