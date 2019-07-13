CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Pregnant Mom Charged After 3-Yr-Old Has Potty Accident In Gas Station Parking Lot

0 reads
Leave a comment
Toilet sign.

Source: Martin Ruegner / Getty

Okay. The search is over. We’ve found the most ridiculous story of 2019.

A mom was charged with disorderly conduct and faced up to 60 days in jail and a $5,000 fine after her 3-year-old had a potty training accident in a gas station parking lot. The mother, who was 8-months pregnant at the time was unable to pick the toddler up to rush him into the gas station to find the bathroom.

A nearby deputy saw the incident with Brooke Johns and her young son and issued a citation that stated, “She allowed her male child to urinate in the parking lot. I observed the male’s genitals and the urination. Public restrooms are offered at the location.”

The charges were dropped two days ago.

 

 

Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships - Day Twelve

Serena Williams May Have Lost Wimbledon, But She's Still The People's Champ

15 photos Launch gallery

Serena Williams May Have Lost Wimbledon, But She's Still The People's Champ

Continue reading Serena Williams May Have Lost Wimbledon, But She’s Still The People’s Champ

Serena Williams May Have Lost Wimbledon, But She's Still The People's Champ

[caption id="attachment_2801748" align="alignleft" width="856"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] On Saturday, Serena Williams' Wimbledon fairytale came to and end when she lost in straight sets to Simona Halep 6-2, 6-2. Williams was looking for an eighth Wimbledon crown and a 24th career Grand Slam singles title, which would tie Margaret Court's all-time record. But the seventh seed Romanian was just too tough to beat, covering the court like a pro and hitting all the angles. After the match, Serena gave her opponent props. "She literally played out of her mind...it was a little bit of deer in the headlights for me. But when a player plays like that you had to tip your hat to her," the 37-year-old said. https://twitter.com/espnW/status/1150046369152765953   Williams also said she has no intentions of quitting the game she loves so much. (Thank you Lord!) Because we are committed to seeing our idol tie and break that record. Clearly, we are not alone here. Win or lose, Serena is still the greatest of all time. And nothing can change that, just ask her fans:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Brooke Johns , Disorderly Conduct , pregnant , Toddler

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Candy’s Death On ‘Pose’ Embodies The Dreams Deferred…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Hughley TV: GED Section, A Family Of Slave…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Adrienne Bailon Talks Making Her Man Shed Tears…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Taraji P. Henson Unveils Her Natural Hair, Reveals…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Having More Than One TV Benefits Your Relationship,…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
When I Was Younger: How A Setback In…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Report: R. Kelly Arrested On Federal Sex Crime…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Rockets Trade Chris Paul To Oklahoma City For…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
Philly Misspells Street Sign Dedicated To Hometown Legend…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
20 items
Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
15 items
Red Carpet Rundown: The 2019 ESPYS
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Kan’t Take It: All The Times Baby Kulture’s…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
Kanye West Is The Highest-Paid Male Entertainer According…
 2 days ago
07.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close