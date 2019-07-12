CLOSE
Take The Family To Check Out The Sunflowers At Dix Park In Raleigh This Weekend

Bumblebee.

Source: Dirk Rietschel / Getty

To celebrate the completion of the Master Plan for Dorothea Dix Park and welcome the community to enjoy our amazing sunflower field,  we invite you to join us for a SUNsational family-friendly festival spectacular: Destination SunFest at Dix Park. Enjoy the Ferris wheel, carousel, food + drinks, live entertainment, history hayride tours along with art, craft and other fun activities for kids and adults! All rides, games, and activities at the event are FREE.  See Full Event Details for a list of all activities, sunflower information, festival map, participating vendors and “Know Before You Go” information!

Cars + Parking: All entrances to Dorothea Dix Park will be closed on July 13 with no parking permitted.  Free vehicle parking will be available on NC State Centennial Campus with a free parking shuttle running between the parking lots and the festival. See Full Event Details for more information.

Please RSVPR! egistration is not required, but it does help us to know how many guests to expect and we can contact you with important event information. This event is free to the public thanks to Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy donors.

Time: 2:00 – 9:00 pm

Location: Dix Park

Full details here.

Smoking is not permitted in the park. Outside alcohol is prohibited.

Drones or other aerial devices are not permitted at the festival– we know this is a great area to fly, but drones and crowds aren’t a good combination. We’ll have plenty of entertainment to keep you busy!

 

 

