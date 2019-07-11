CLOSE
KFC In Eden, NC Explodes

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Police are still investigating an explosion that destroyed a Kentucky Fried Chicken on Thursday.

According to WXII,  Eden police responded to 911 calls around 12:30am about an explosion which reduced the KFC building in Eden to rubble.

The building was located on Highway 14.  As of 3:00 a.m., Eden police could not confirm any reports of injuries.

Source: WRAL.com

KFC In Eden, NC Explodes was originally published on thelightnc.com

