Enjoy The Music Of Al Strong In Cary's Free 'Park After Dark' Event

Enjoy a free, fun night out in Cary’s Downtown Park with your significant other, a group of friends, or just fly solo this Wednesday, July 10th from 7-9pm. Each Park After Dark features unique food from local vendors and entertainment!

Long before Al Strong chose the trumpet, his grandparents laid the musical foundation in their Washington, DC household. After informally experimenting with both the organ and the drums, Strong began to more formally nourish his musical inclinations through participation in the gifted and talented programs that offered symphonic band classes to junior high students. Next, he auditioned for and was accepted into the internationally lauded Duke Ellington School for the Performing Arts. He was recruited for the North Carolina Central University Jazz Ensemble on full scholarship, then Northern Illinois University, where he received training in classical trumpet and jazz trumpet. Now, Strong is a central part of the Raleigh-Durham jazz presence.

 

Post-July 4th, Black women and men descended upon New Orleans for the 25th Annual Essence Festival. This event brings together Black people and our supporters for a weekend of community, upliftment, and of course, fun. You can't have a weekend of Black culture and not check out the fashion! We rounded up some of the best looks from Black Hollywood, your favorite musical artists, and more! Click through our gallery for some serious summer fashion inspo.

 

