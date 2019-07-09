Enjoy The Music Of Al Strong In Cary’s Free ‘Park After Dark’ Event

Enjoy a free, fun night out in Cary’s Downtown Park with your significant other, a group of friends, or just fly solo this Wednesday, July 10th from 7-9pm. Each Park After Dark features unique food from local vendors and entertainment!

Long before Al Strong chose the trumpet, his grandparents laid the musical foundation in their Washington, DC household. After informally experimenting with both the organ and the drums, Strong began to more formally nourish his musical inclinations through participation in the gifted and talented programs that offered symphonic band classes to junior high students. Next, he auditioned for and was accepted into the internationally lauded Duke Ellington School for the Performing Arts. He was recruited for the North Carolina Central University Jazz Ensemble on full scholarship, then Northern Illinois University, where he received training in classical trumpet and jazz trumpet. Now, Strong is a central part of the Raleigh-Durham jazz presence.

See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival 18 photos Launch gallery See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival 1. MICHELLE OBAMA Source:WENN 1 of 18 2. H.E.R. Source:WENN 2 of 18 3. MARLO HAMPTON Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. TEYANA TAYLOR Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. LONI LOVE Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. LIL' KIM Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. BRANDY Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. LATOYA LUCKETT Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. ANGELA SIMMONS Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. AVA DUVERNAY Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. BRANDY Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. ZENDAYA Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. IMAN Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. ANGELA RYE Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. KEKE PALMER Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. LA LA ANTHONY Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. ROSCI DIAZ Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. ELLE VARNER Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival Post-July 4th, Black women and men descended upon New Orleans for the 25th Annual Essence Festival. This event brings together Black people and our supporters for a weekend of community, upliftment, and of course, fun. You can't have a weekend of Black culture and not check out the fashion! We rounded up some of the best looks from Black Hollywood, your favorite musical artists, and more! Click through our gallery for some serious summer fashion inspo.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark