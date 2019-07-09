Enjoy The Music Of Al Strong In Cary’s Free ‘Park After Dark’ Event

Enjoy a free, fun night out in Cary’s Downtown Park with your significant other, a group of friends, or just fly solo this Wednesday, July 10th from 7-9pm. Each Park After Dark features unique food from local vendors and entertainment!
Long before Al Strong chose the trumpet, his grandparents laid the musical foundation in their Washington, DC household. After informally experimenting with both the organ and the drums, Strong began to more formally nourish his musical inclinations through participation in the gifted and talented programs that offered symphonic band classes to junior high students. Next, he auditioned for and was accepted into the internationally lauded Duke Ellington School for the Performing Arts. He was recruited for the North Carolina Central University Jazz Ensemble on full scholarship, then Northern Illinois University, where he received training in classical trumpet and jazz trumpet. Now, Strong is a central part of the Raleigh-Durham jazz presence.
See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival
See All The Fashion And Style From Your Favorite Black Celebrities At 2019 Essence Festival
1. MICHELLE OBAMASource:WENN 1 of 18
2. H.E.R.Source:WENN 2 of 18
3. MARLO HAMPTONSource:Getty 3 of 18
4. TEYANA TAYLORSource:Getty 4 of 18
5. LONI LOVESource:Getty 5 of 18
6. LIL' KIMSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. BRANDYSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. LATOYA LUCKETTSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. ANGELA SIMMONSSource:Getty 9 of 18
10. AVA DUVERNAYSource:Getty 10 of 18
11. BRANDYSource:Getty 11 of 18
12. ZENDAYASource:Getty 12 of 18
13. IMANSource:Getty 13 of 18
14. ANGELA RYESource:Getty 14 of 18
15. KEKE PALMERSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. LA LA ANTHONYSource:Getty 16 of 18
17. ROSCI DIAZSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. ELLE VARNERSource:Getty 18 of 18
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark