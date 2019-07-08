CLOSE
Motivational Monday

Good Morning Foxy Fam!

“There is nothing more beautiful and powerful than a smile that has struggled through the tears. Don’t regret your time, even the moments that were filled with hurt. Smile because you learned from it and gained the strength to rise above it. In the end, it’s not what you have been through that defines who you are; it’s how you got through it that has made you the person you are today, and the person are capable of being tomorrow.” — Unknown

