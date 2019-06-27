Mary J. Blige Killed The Stage At This Year’s BET Awards

36 reads Leave a comment
This past Sunday night, Mary J. Blige reminded us why she’s know as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. The nine-time Grammy winner hit the stage with help from Diddy, Lil’ Kim, Method Man after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by Rihanna.
Mary performed a number of songs including My Life, No More Drama, I’m Going Down, Real Love, You Remind Me and Be Happy.
