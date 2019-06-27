CLOSE
Mary J. Blige Killed The Stage At This Year’s BET Awards

BET Awards '11 - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

This past Sunday night, Mary J. Blige reminded us why she’s know as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. The nine-time Grammy winner hit the stage with help from Diddy, Lil’ Kim, Method Man after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented by Rihanna.

Mary performed a number of songs including My Life, No More Drama, I’m Going Down, Real Love, You Remind Me and Be Happy.

[VIDEO] Lizzo Performs “Truth Hurts” For Her First BET Awards Performance

 

 

BET Awards 2019 - Roaming Show

The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is Still Fine As Hell

The Delegation Agrees, Method Man Is Still Fine As Hell

[caption id="attachment_3052461" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Anthony Harvey - PA Images / Getty[/caption] Back in the 90s, Method Man provided us hood lyrics and gave us eye candy realness. The legendary Wu-Tang rapper made an appearance on the BET Awards to perform his hood classic You're All I Need alongside Mary J Blige and the delegation agrees, he is still fine as hell. https://twitter.com/935KDAY/status/1143143857330147329 Here's 21 photos of the gorgeous gangsta...

 

