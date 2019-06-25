CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Popular YouTuber Found Dead After Going Missing A Week Ago

0 reads
Leave a comment

Popular YouTube star Etika has died. Police in New York City pulled the 29-year-old’s body from the East River on Monday.

Etika, whose real name was Desmond Amofah, was reported missing Wednesday after he posted a since-deleted cryptic video threatening suicide.

“I’m sorry for leaving such a stained legacy,” he says in the video, which has been reposted by others. “I hope that my story maybe helps to make YouTube a better place in the future where people know boundaries and limits and how far things should go.”

Etika amassed thousands of followers on social media with his video game reviews. He spoke of the dark side of internet fame in that same video.

“Let my story be one that advises caution on too much of the social media s–t, man,” he said. “It will f–k you up and give you an image of what you want your life to be and it can get blown completely out of proportion, dog. Unfortunately, it consumed me.”

Last week, authorities recovered Amofah’s personal items, including his cellphone, a Nintendo Switch console and his identification, on the Manhattan Bridge, leading detectives to believe he plunged to his death. However, the city’s medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Source: NY Post

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Popular YouTuber Found Dead After Going Missing A Week Ago was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Kardashians Finally Share the Tea on the…
 48 mins ago
06.26.19
Megan Thee Stallion Talks Managing School and Her…
 1 hour ago
06.26.19
11 items
Remembering Michael Jackson’s Best Performances
 20 hours ago
06.25.19
GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Hairstylist Used His New…
 1 day ago
06.25.19
[VIDEO] Lizzo Performs “Truth Hurts” For Her First…
 1 day ago
06.25.19
Yay Or Nay? 10 Men’s Fashion Week Looks…
 1 day ago
06.25.19
Local Hospital Serving Free Meals To Children This…
 1 day ago
06.25.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts To Willow Smith Being…
 1 day ago
06.25.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Alleges That Her Ex Fiance…
 1 day ago
06.25.19
Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming…
 1 day ago
06.26.19
Get The Look: All The Details On Regina…
 1 day ago
06.25.19
14 items
Regina Hall Brings The Go-Go To The BET…
 2 days ago
06.24.19
John Singleton’s Ex Blasts BET For Not Honoring…
 2 days ago
06.24.19
This Twitter Choose Your Own Adventure Thread Lets…
 2 days ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close