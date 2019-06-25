CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Local Hospital Serving Free Meals To Children This Summer

4 reads
Leave a comment
Government Assistance Programs Aid Underprivileged Communities In New York State

Source: John Moore / Getty

 

Duke Raleigh Hospital will serve free meals to children 18 and under now through August 25.

Children can visit the main hospital’s first floor café Monday through Friday to receive free breakfast and lunch, just by asking for the “Summer Meal Deal.”

This is the hospital’s first year as an official sponsor of the North Carolina Summer Food Service Program, a federally-assisted initiative that provides meals to children and teens who face food insecurity when school is not in session.

Breakfast is served from 6:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. and includes choice of cereal, scrambled eggs or toast, fruit and milk. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and includes a choice of protein, grilled cheese or PB&J with at least two servings of fruits, vegetables or grains and milk.

Source:  ABC11.com

Local Hospital Serving Free Meals To Children This Summer was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GET THE LOOK: Ciara’s Hairstylist Used His New…
 4 hours ago
06.25.19
[VIDEO] Lizzo Performs “Truth Hurts” For Her First…
 4 hours ago
06.25.19
Yay Or Nay? 10 Men’s Fashion Week Looks…
 4 hours ago
06.25.19
Local Hospital Serving Free Meals To Children This…
 4 hours ago
06.25.19
Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts To Willow Smith Being…
 4 hours ago
06.25.19
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: Karlie Alleges That Her Ex Fiance…
 5 hours ago
06.25.19
Get The Look: All The Details On Regina…
 5 hours ago
06.25.19
14 items
Regina Hall Brings The Go-Go To The BET…
 22 hours ago
06.24.19
John Singleton’s Ex Blasts BET For Not Honoring…
 22 hours ago
06.24.19
This Twitter Choose Your Own Adventure Thread Lets…
 22 hours ago
06.24.19
[VIDEO] Tyler Perry Gives Uplifting Speech at 2019…
 22 hours ago
06.24.19
Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell and Kelly…
 23 hours ago
06.24.19
Couple looking at pile of money
NC Lottery Winners Split $7.8 Million
 23 hours ago
06.24.19
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry Blessed Us With A Word At…
 1 day ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close