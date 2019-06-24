CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Bow Wow Gets Car Windows Busted At Work

3 reads
Leave a comment
2015 American Music Awards Arrivals

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

As we all know Bow Wow always got some drama going on with whatever chick he’s with. This time it looks like instead of a scratch across the face, a woman took her anger out on his car.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Bow Wow posted to his IG about the incident:

 

RELATED: Listen: 911 Call Placed By Kiyomi Leslie After Fight With Bow Wow

Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS]

Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS]

Latest…

Bow Wow Gets Car Windows Busted At Work was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black and Natural Pageant
Meet Your New Miss North Carolina, Alexandra Badgett!!
 1 hour ago
06.24.19
0 item
Bare Baes: 25 Selfies Of Celebrities Without Makeup
 3 hours ago
06.24.19
Sweet Dreams: The Best Yoga Poses To Help…
 3 hours ago
06.24.19
Mother Of 4 Dead Hours After Contracting Mysterious…
 3 hours ago
06.24.19
FYI: Here’s The Scientific Reason Why Your Face…
 3 hours ago
06.24.19
Dave Chappelle, Spike Lee, 50 Cent, And More…
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
0 item
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 2019…
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
Bill Cosby Calls Himself “America’s Dad”
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
38 items
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 BET Awards
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
10 Struggles 90’s Kids Dealt With That Kids…
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
Teairra Mari Busted For DWI In A 3-Wheeled…
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
Ashley Graham Shares Email From A Racist Troll…
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
P.J. Tucker Stars In Foot Locker x Nike…
 4 hours ago
06.24.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 5 hours ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close