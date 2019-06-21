It’s The First Day Of Summer…Enjoy Free Ice Cream!

There’s never a bad time to enjoy free ice cream, but the first day of summer is a great way to enjoy it!

In honor of the first day of summer, Dairy Queen is offering a free ice cream cone with a purchase. Your free cone can be a regular vanilla cone, chocolate dipped or Orange Dreamsicle. Just download the app today and select the coupon.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark