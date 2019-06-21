CLOSE
National
HomeNational

It’s The First Day Of Summer…Enjoy Free Ice Cream!

12 reads
Leave a comment
Vanilla cone

Source: DNY59 / Getty

There’s never a bad time to enjoy free ice cream, but the first day of summer is a great way to enjoy it!

In honor of the first day of summer, Dairy Queen is offering a free ice cream cone with a purchase. Your free cone can be a regular vanilla cone, chocolate dipped or Orange Dreamsicle. Just download the app today and select the coupon.

 

 

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Bare Baes: 25 Selfies Of Celebrities Without Makeup

25 photos Launch gallery

Bare Baes: 25 Selfies Of Celebrities Without Makeup

Continue reading Bare Baes: 25 Selfies Of Celebrities Without Makeup

Bare Baes: 25 Selfies Of Celebrities Without Makeup

In honor of #NationalSelfieDay, we wanted to give some serious loves to our brave faves who are out there showing their bare faces, filter-free and au natural proving that less is always more! So from Gabrielle Union to Indya Moore to Angela Bassett, here are 25 Black women that keep it fresh on the 'Gram on pic at a time!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Dairy Queen , Ice Cream , summer

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 5 hours ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 6 hours ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 1 day ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 1 day ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close