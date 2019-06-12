CLOSE
Wake County School System Looking For Bus Drivers

School children looking out school bus windows.

The Wake County school district is growing in numbers, and school leaders are preparing for the upcoming fall semester. The school system is looking for bus drivers.

*Applicants must be 18 years old

*Have a valid North Carolina driver’s license,

*Have had that license for a minimum of two years

*No conviction for moving violations within the last 12 months

*No more than one DWI or DUI charge.

For more information Click Here

School bus drivers

