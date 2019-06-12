Wake County School System Looking For Bus Drivers

3 reads Leave a comment
The Wake County school district is growing in numbers, and school leaders are preparing for the upcoming fall semester. The school system is looking for bus drivers.
*Applicants must be 18 years old
*Have a valid North Carolina driver’s license,
*Have had that license for a minimum of two years
*No conviction for moving violations within the last 12 months
*No more than one DWI or DUI charge.
