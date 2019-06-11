CLOSE
7 Great Father’s Day Gifts

Father’s Day is around the corner. We know socks, ties, or a coffee mug are considered ideal, but here are some better suggestions for the father in your life.

  1. Carry-On Cocktail Kit: Great for the dad flying all the time to take care of business.
  2. Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill : This is amazing for the dad, that loves to cook… no matter what.
  3. Sitka+ Rechargeable LanternA gift for the adventurous dad that likes a good camping trip or prepared for power                   outages.
  4. The Hobo Knife: A spoon, knife , and fork for the dad thats environmental friendly.
  5. Smokey Mountain Cooker: Dad always claiming he’s the top skilled Bar-B-Que King in the neighborhood, he’s been waiting for this smoker to take him to a next level.
  6. Home Brewed Kit: Let dad customize his beer to brag about to all his friends

  7. “Dad’s Playbook” :This inspirational book encourages dad with gems dropped by great coaches.

Father's Day , Gifts

