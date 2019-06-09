#TJMS25 June 8th Named Tom Joyner Day in Indianapolis at the One More Time Experience

| 06.09.19
Tom Joyner One More Time Experience Indianapolis

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

Tom Joyner was also presented with a proclamation from the Mayor of Indianapolis Joe Hogsett office naming June 8th Tom Joyner Day

 

 

#TJMS25 June 8th Named Tom Joyner Day in Indianapolis at the One More Time Experience was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

