A Woman Had The Nerve To Lean Over Beyonce To Chat With Jay Z And The Internet Exploded

So, something happened at game three of the NBA finals last night and it promptly exploded on social media. It involved Beyonce, Jay Z and a woman…who we now know is the wife of the Golden State Warriors owner, Nicole Curran.

ESPN shared video of the superstar couple sitting court side. At one point, Curran leans across Beyonce to chat with Jay Z. And by the video, Beyonce doesn’t seem to be happy about it.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

Online, people were pointing out that Queen Bey’s smile quickly fades while the woman is talking to Jay. Then they begin to point out that it seems that Beyonce offers the woman a nasty/nice shoulder check at the end of the video.

Watch as her smile slowly fades.

Beyonce is every girl when another female tries to chat up your man pic.twitter.com/novDy4pxLw — boohoo.com (@boohoo) June 6, 2019

Some people were quick to point out that this was just payback from the time Beyonce engaged in a conversation with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are hilarious and they don't even try 😂 pic.twitter.com/gTQX1XlfVV — Yvonne 🇳🇬 (@yve_ning28) June 6, 2019

As expected, the BeyHive promptly gathered and swarmed Nicole’s Instagram page. She had to disable her comments to make them stop.

Yall the BeyHive is CARRYING on Nicole Curran’s Instagram 😭😭😩😩🤣🤣 #Beyonce #NicoleCurran pic.twitter.com/4UZyA5cqjc — Raffy Regulus the Enbydexterous (@raffy_regulus) June 6, 2019

