A Woman Had The Nerve To Lean Over Beyonce To Chat With Jay Z And The Internet Exploded

Beyonce, Jay Z OTR 2

Source: Beyonce.com / Courtesy of Beyonce.com

So, something happened at game three of the NBA finals last night and it promptly exploded on social media. It involved Beyonce, Jay Z and a woman…who we now know is the wife of the Golden State Warriors owner, Nicole Curran.

ESPN shared video of the superstar couple sitting court side. At one point, Curran leans across Beyonce to chat with Jay Z. And by the video, Beyonce doesn’t seem to be happy about it.

Online, people were pointing out that Queen Bey’s smile quickly fades while the woman is talking to Jay. Then they begin to point out that it seems that Beyonce offers the woman a nasty/nice shoulder check at the end of the video.

 

Watch as her smile slowly fades.

Some people were quick to point out that this was just payback from the time Beyonce engaged in a conversation with Jake Gyllenhaal.

As expected, the BeyHive promptly gathered and swarmed Nicole’s Instagram page. She had to disable her comments to make them stop.

2019 NBA Finals - Game Three

The Virgo Shield: Beyonce Ices Out Nicole Curran For Getting Too Friendly With Jay

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty When will women, particularly those who fit in the Becky criteria, learn to stop being so damn friendly with Jay Z, in Beyonce's presence?! Have they not listened to Lemonade or watched the elevator footage (Solange is never too far behind). Jay Z and Beyonce were hanging out court side, last night, at the GSW vs Toronto game and a clip of Bey icing out Nicole Curran, wife to the owner of the Warriors, went viral. https://www.instagram.com/p/ByWh0MYBq9R/ Beyonce can be seen putting up that virgo shield after Curran leans in to get a little closer while talking to Jay (we assume because it's loud in the arena). Bey quickly adjusts her position to put up an impenetrable virgo wall between the two. We're sure it was all fun and games, but social media is having a blast with it. Check out photos from the game, below:

 

