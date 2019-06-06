A Woman Had The Nerve To Lean Over Beyonce To Chat With Jay Z And The Internet Exploded

So, something happened at game three of the NBA finals last night and it promptly exploded on social media. It involved Beyonce, Jay Z and a woman…who we now know is the wife of the Golden State Warriors owner, Nicole Curran.
ESPN shared video of the superstar couple sitting court side. At one point, Curran leans across Beyonce to chat with Jay Z. And by the video, Beyonce doesn’t seem to be happy about it.
Online, people were pointing out that Queen Bey’s smile quickly fades while the woman is talking to Jay. Then they begin to point out that it seems that Beyonce offers the woman a nasty/nice shoulder check at the end of the video.
Watch as her smile slowly fades.
Some people were quick to point out that this was just payback from the time Beyonce engaged in a conversation with Jake Gyllenhaal.
As expected, the BeyHive promptly gathered and swarmed Nicole’s Instagram page. She had to disable her comments to make them stop.
The Virgo Shield: Beyonce Ices Out Nicole Curran For Getting Too Friendly With Jay
