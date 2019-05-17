CLOSE
Bimbe Is Tomorrow In Durham…Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

The 50th Annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival is happening tomorrow, May 18th. National recording artists Juvenile and Dru Hill are scheduled to perform.

Who:                Presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina in partnership with

                          Durham Parks and Recreation

 What:               50th Annual Award Winning Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival

 When:              Saturday, May 18 (12 noon – 8 p.m.)

Where:            Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Drive, Durham (Rain or Shine)

Free parking is available at the Durham County Stadium, 750 Stadium Drive, Durham           Participants are encouraged to take public transportation or carpool

FAST FACTS

  • The 2019 Award Winning Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival is presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina in partnership with Durham Parks and Recreation.
  • The National Award Winning Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival is one of the oldest cultural festivals and celebrations of music, art and dance in North Carolina.
  • It was founded by students from North Carolina Central University and Duke University.
  • The Festival will begin with a tribute to the elders (residents ages 55 or better) by the late Chuck Davis’ African American Dance Ensemble.
  • This year’s festival will feature National Recording Artists Juvenile and Dru Hill.
  • The Bimbé Marketplace will include cultural art, merchandise, educational vendors along with 15 food vendors.
  • There will be activities for all ages including a Family Fun Zone including crafts, drum circles, storytelling, inflatables, face painters and more.
  • The event is free and open to the public. Participants are not allowed to bring food, coolers, alcohol or pets to the festival. Seating is not provided and participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
  • Free parking will be available in the Durham County Stadium parking lots, located at 750 Stadium Drive across from Rock Quarry Park. Please carpool and arrive early!
  • Taking public transportation is encouraged, visit [godurhamtransit.org]Go Durham for routes and the schedule.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

African American Quilt Circle

Stop over near the Who Knew Corner tent to see the African American Quilt Circle in Action. The African American Quilt Circle (AAQC) was founded in Durham, NC in 1998 and has grown into an arts group with over 60 members of quilters who live in the Triangle and surrounding cities, Warrenton, Wilmington. Virginia and Philadelphia. AAQC’s charge is to preserve the heritage of quilting in the African American community by providing community outreach activities, supporting local and national humanitarian projects through quilting, and exhibiting locally and nationally to share quilting as an art form.

Family Fun Zone

The Family Fun Zone will celebrate the spirit of African community, engaging kids of ALL ages to bring out the “Kuumba,” (koo-OOM-bah) or creativity, within each of them. Join us for a fun-filled day exploring African cultural traditions! The Family Fun Zone will include: Drum Circles, Arts & Crafts, Storytelling, Inflatables, and Face Painting.

Bullying is NOT a Game

Durham Police Department (DPD) officers will be raising awareness about the issue of bullying while operating a gaming station where festival attendees will be able to compete against some of Durham’s finest in Madden, NBA Live, and other games.

History Hype

As we enjoy a year of celebration for the City of Durham’s Sesquicentennial and the 50th Anniversary of Bimbé we will take a look back to the road that got us here. Fun Facts will be shared and we will take time to recognize the important people and events that occurred along the way.

Homegrown Heroes

Durham boasts many great leaders, influencers, and role models. People who have helped shape our community and have touched the lives of many. It’s time to celebrate a few of these Homegrown Heroes and their accomplishments!

Bull City’s Best

Talent abounds in all artistic forms here in Durham and we will feature some of our best! The leads in these acts are from the Bull City and will show up and show out!

Book Giveaway and Registration

The Durham County Library will be on site with their awesome Bookmobile. Participants can take advantage of this mobile service, where they can register for a library card and even receive a free book!

 

