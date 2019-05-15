CLOSE
People Are Using Swimming Pools As Bathtubs And It’s Disgusting

As the weather gets warmer, you should probably know that people are using swimming pool as a substitute for bathing.

In a study from the Water Quality and Health Council, 51% of Americans “reported using a swimming pool as a communal bathtub — using the pool as an alternative to showering or rinsing off after engaging in exercise or yard work. Even though 64% of Americans know pool chemicals don’t eliminate the need to shower, people continue to do it anyway.”

The survey went on to say that, “24% of Americans would go in a pool within one hour of having diarrhea, and 48% reported that they never shower before swimming.”

 

 

