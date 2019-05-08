Guess Whose Black Girl Magic Is Shining On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

She’s a model, a mogul and a mom. And she’s also on the cover of Sports Illustrated again!

This is for everybody that has been told that they are not good enough because of their body, their age, their everything. #BanX is here to tell you that you ARE friggin’ fierce no matter what anybody says!

Drop mic now!@SI_Swimsuit 2019 pic.twitter.com/bgUqGunhAe — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) May 8, 2019

Tyra first appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 1996. She was the first Black woman to the grace the cover of the swimsuit issue by herself. This is Tyra’s third appearance.

In a People interview, 45-year-old Tyra revealed that she recreated the same look of her 1996 cover in a polka dot bikini, but 25 pounds heavier.

Tyra Banks was the first black woman to grace the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition in 1997 solo, and now she's doing it again for the 2019 cover. The black is not cracking! pic.twitter.com/szVDY331Rv — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) May 8, 2019

