CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Guess Whose Black Girl Magic Is Shining On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

18 reads
Leave a comment
Sports Illustrated - Saturday Night Takeover

Source: Arturo Holmes/WENN.com / WENN

She’s a model, a mogul and a mom. And she’s also on the cover of Sports Illustrated again!

 

Tyra first appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 1996. She was the first Black woman to the grace the cover of the swimsuit issue by herself. This is Tyra’s third appearance.

In a People interview, 45-year-old Tyra revealed that she recreated the same look of her 1996 cover in a  polka dot bikini, but 25 pounds heavier.

 

 

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 MET Gala

40 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 MET Gala

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 MET Gala

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 MET Gala

Campy. This year's theme for the MET Gala is "campy" and if you're like us and Celine Dion, you were a little confused by what exactly that means. Hundreds of designers have spent months interpreting the theme leading to the biggest night in fashion. Celebs are arriving, some stealing the show more than others. Billy Porter arrived on a gold chariot of men, while Lady Gaga wowed the crowd in a layered Brandon Maxwell look. Celine Dion gave us "Queen of the night" in an exciting fringe Oscar De La Renta ensemble. With Rihanna skipping this year's festivities, we have our eyes out for Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and other favorites!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

sports illustrated , Swimsuit , Tyra Banks

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
They Named The Royal Baby {POLL}
 37 mins ago
05.08.19
Sports Illustrated - Saturday Night Takeover
Guess Whose Black Girl Magic Is Shining On…
 1 hour ago
05.08.19
First Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s…
 3 hours ago
05.08.19
Some Of Our Favorite Beauty Gurus Give Their…
 4 hours ago
05.08.19
Sandra Bland Secretly Recorded 2015 Traffic Stop With…
 4 hours ago
05.08.19
Hughley TV: Michael Ealy On Gentrification [Video]
 4 hours ago
05.08.19
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive…
 4 hours ago
05.08.19
Shea Butter Baby: 13 Lines From Ari Lennox’s…
 4 hours ago
05.08.19
Why More Black Women Should Be Considering Having…
 4 hours ago
05.08.19
Erica Dixon Welcomes Twin Girls, Calls Leaving Them…
 4 hours ago
05.08.19
Who Gets John Singleton’s Money? Family Fights Over…
 4 hours ago
05.08.19
#ImASurvivor: Common Reveals He Was Molested As A…
 18 hours ago
05.08.19
ABC's 'Black-ish' - Season Three
Jenifer Lewis Brings Her Free Spirit To North…
 21 hours ago
05.08.19
2018 BET Awards -Show
Video Of Boy Singing Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love”…
 23 hours ago
05.07.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close