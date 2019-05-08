Doorbell Camera Records Snake Biting Man In The Face

Continue reading #BabySussex: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Debut Baby Boy

#BabySussex: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Debut Baby Boy

[caption id="attachment_3027133" align="alignleft" width="894"] Source: WPA Pool / Getty[/caption] Two days after the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy, her and Prince Harry debuted their bundle of joy to the world. During the photo-op at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning, Meghan said that being a mother is "magic" and that her son has "just been a dream," adding, "I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." With his son in his arms, Harry beamed, saying, "We're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up." Apparently, Meghan and Harry are still figuring out which parent he looks like. "His looks are changing every single day, so who knows," Harry said. https://twitter.com/TwitterMoments/status/1126095706463379456 It's still unknown what the baby's name is, but on Monday during a brief press conference, Harry said that he and Meghan are still "thinking" about names. He also shared just how excited he is to become a father and how proud he is of Meghan. “This little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon,” adding, “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, and we’re both absolutely thrilled.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BxH8QZiAlLU/?utm_source=ig_embed Baby Sussex will be the first biracial heritage to the House of Windsor. As we previously reported, Meghan gave birth on May 6 at 5:26am, a week after her apparent due date. Baby Sussex clocked in at 7lbs. 3oz. Once again, congrats Meghan and Harry on their beautiful bundle of joy! Take a look at the couple and their little boy, looking more in love with one another than ever.