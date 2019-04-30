Man Assaulted By Co-Worker After Spoiling ‘Avengers: Endgame’

8 reads Leave a comment
Not surprisingly, a man assaulted his co-worker after the co-worker spoiled the movie Avengers: Endgame.
The incident happened Sunday in Texas at a Domino’s. Thirty-three year old Justin Surface was issued a citation for assault after attacking his co-worker at the pizza restaurant.
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
