Jenifer Lewis Is The Mother Of Black Hollywood {VIDEO}

The Mother Of Black Hollywood , Jenifer Lewis came holding nothing back at Women’s Empowerment 2019. She continues to be herself as she encourages others to be themselves.

Lewis set the tone of Women’s Empowerment with her over the top energy that’s loved by all her fans. Showing off her larger than life personality that got her this far is her successful career.

