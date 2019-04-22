CLOSE
Look For Prince Memoir ‘The Beautiful Ones’ This Fall

US singer Prince performs on October 11,

The memoir Prince was working on before his untimely death is set to hit October 29th. ‘The Beautiful Ones’ gives a personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know. According to Random House, the book will span from his childhood to his early years as a musician, and his rise to international stardom.

The book will combine his unfinished manuscript with a collection of rare photos, scrapbooks and lyrics. The 288-page book will include an introduction by New Yorker writer Dan Piepenbring, whom Prince chose as a collaborator prior to his passing.

Prince died three years ago, on April 21, from an accidental overdose of fentanyl at the age of 57.

