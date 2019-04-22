Look For Prince Memoir ‘The Beautiful Ones’ This Fall

The memoir Prince was working on before his untimely death is set to hit October 29th. ‘The Beautiful Ones’ gives a personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know. According to Random House, the book will span from his childhood to his early years as a musician, and his rise to international stardom.

The book will combine his unfinished manuscript with a collection of rare photos, scrapbooks and lyrics. The 288-page book will include an introduction by New Yorker writer Dan Piepenbring, whom Prince chose as a collaborator prior to his passing.

Prince died three years ago, on April 21, from an accidental overdose of fentanyl at the age of 57.

