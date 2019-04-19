CLOSE
National
Ancestry.Com Criticized for Ad Romanticizing Slavery

Ancestry.com has pulled an ad after the company was blasted by critics on social media depicting slavery as a romanticized adventure.

“Abigail, we can escape to the North. There’s a place we can be together — across the border.”

The ad 30-second spot titled “Inseparable,” shows a white man and a Black woman in Civil War clothing, with soft music in the background. The man offers the woman what appears to be a ring.

The commercial aired earlier this month in Canada, and after several complaints, Ancestry pulled the commercials and issued an apology.

