Ancestry.Com Criticized for Ad Romanticizing Slavery

Ancestry.com has pulled an ad after the company was blasted by critics on social media depicting slavery as a romanticized adventure.

“Abigail, we can escape to the North. There’s a place we can be together — across the border.”

What the hell is this @Ancestry?

Why do white people insist on romanticizing my Black female ancestors experiences with white men during slavery? They were raped, abused, treated like animals, beaten, and murdered by white men. Stop with the revisions.pic.twitter.com/cDEWdkzJPm — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) April 18, 2019

The ad 30-second spot titled “Inseparable,” shows a white man and a Black woman in Civil War clothing, with soft music in the background. The man offers the woman what appears to be a ring.

The commercial aired earlier this month in Canada, and after several complaints, Ancestry pulled the commercials and issued an apology.

Must Read:

Black Twitter Comes For Candace Owens & Her Parched Press For Calling White Supremacy ‘An Election Strategy’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: