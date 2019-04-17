NC Department of Public Safety Career Fair

3 reads Leave a comment
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is hosting a career Fair Wednesday April 17,2019. The career fair is until 7pm at the NC State Fairgrounds & Kerr Scott Building in Raleigh. For more details CLICK HERE
The department is looking to fill the following positions.
* Law Enforcement
* Adult Corrections
* Juvenile Justice
* Emergency Management
* National Guard
* SBI
