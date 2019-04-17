CLOSE
NC Department of Public Safety Career Fair

FCBC Community Job Fair

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is hosting a career Fair Wednesday April 17,2019. The career fair is until 7pm at the NC State Fairgrounds & Kerr Scott Building in Raleigh. For more details CLICK HERE

The department is looking to fill the following positions.

* Law Enforcement

* Adult Corrections

* Juvenile Justice

* Emergency Management

* National Guard

* SBI

