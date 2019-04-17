NC Department of Public Safety Career Fair

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is hosting a career Fair Wednesday April 17,2019. The career fair is until 7pm at the NC State Fairgrounds & Kerr Scott Building in Raleigh. For more details CLICK HERE

Starting Now! NCDPS' Career Fair in Raleigh at the NC State Fairgrounds. Come out and meet with personnel from across the department to learn about careers that matter. More about NCDPS careers here: https://t.co/jwcbaeSEk3. pic.twitter.com/zb3D1udoIT — NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) April 17, 2019

The department is looking to fill the following positions.

* Law Enforcement

* Adult Corrections

* Juvenile Justice

* Emergency Management

* National Guard

* SBI

