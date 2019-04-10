Explosion And Fire Collapses Building In Durham

Continue reading Black Twitter Comes For Candace Owens & Her Parched Press For Calling White Supremacy ‘An Election Strategy’

[caption id="attachment_3025712" align="alignleft" width="878"] Source: Zach Gibson / Getty[/caption] It's unclear what in the hell is wrong with Candace Owens. Perhaps this is what full-blown self-hatred looks like, or maybe she and Kanye West are drunk from the same "free thought" Kool-Aid, or if she's just trolling us with her pro-Trump, anti-Black rhetoric. But on Tuesday, the 29-year-old conservative truly showed her ignorant a** when she testified in front of Congress about white nationalism in the U.S. The former liberal now communications director for the right-wing org Turning Point USA really fixed her mouth to say that white supremacy isn't real. Apparently in her mind, it's just an "election strategy." "White supremacy, racism, white nationalism, words that once held real meaning, have now become nothing more than election strategies," she claimed. Even worse, according to The Daily Beast, Owens "also argued that black conservatives are severely discriminated against and denied the existence of the Southern Strategy," which was an electoral strategy to increase political support among white voters in the South by appealing to racism against African Americans. “Black conservatives who have the audacity to think for ourselves and become educated about our history, and the myth of things, like the Southern Switch and the Southern Strategy, which never happened,” Owens said. Take a look at this foolishness: https://twitter.com/bubbaprog/status/1115639831898488832 In addition, she claimed that this documented rise in hate crimes is fabricated. "The hearing today is not about white nationalism or hate crimes, it’s about fear-mongering, power and control," Owens said, casting doubt on whether hate crimes in the U.S. have risen in recent years. "The goal here is to scare blacks, Hispanics, gays and Muslims, helping [Democrats] censor dissenting opinions … helping them regain control," Owens said at the hearing. Meanwhile... https://twitter.com/splcenter/status/1115649322350272513 That, and as The Hill pointed out, the FBI reported that hate crimes in the U.S. are up for the third year in a row in 2017, rising 17 percent from the previous year. And the majority of these crimes were committed against Black, Jewish and Muslim Americans. But fools don't believe in facts. Thankfully, Black Twitter had words about Ms. Owens' coonery and questioned why the Judiciary Committee even asked her uninformed self (and parched 'do) to testify in the first place.