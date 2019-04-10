Explosion And Fire Collapses Building In Durham

A building has collapsed in downtown Durham after what seems to be a gas explosion. The area affected is near Morgan Imports. The building is currently on fire on North Duke Street between Morgan and Main Streets. Emergency responders are on the scene.
According to Indy Week, the explosion occurred at Kaffeinate, a coffee shop at 115 North Duke Street. Multiple outlets are reporting that a contractor was working on the gas line when the explosion occurred.
The Durham Police Department Public Affairs Manager has confirmed that one person died in the explosion. Fifteen people were transported to the hospital. One firefighter was injured.
Many people are offering their firsthand accounts on social media:
Black Twitter Comes For Candace Owens & Her Parched Press For Calling White Supremacy 'An Election Strategy'
Black Twitter Comes For Candace Owens & Her Parched Press For Calling White Supremacy 'An Election Strategy'
1.1 of 18
2.2 of 18
3.3 of 18
4.4 of 18
5.5 of 18
6.6 of 18
7.7 of 18
8.8 of 18
9.9 of 18
10.10 of 18
11.11 of 18
12.12 of 18
13.13 of 18
14.14 of 18
15.15 of 18
16.16 of 18
17.17 of 18
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark