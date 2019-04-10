CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Explosion And Fire Collapses Building In Durham

11 reads
Leave a comment
Detroit Struggles To Re-Build A Bankrupt City Amidst Poverty And Blight

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

A building has collapsed in downtown Durham after what seems to be a gas explosion. The area affected is near Morgan Imports. The building is currently on fire on North Duke Street between Morgan and Main Streets. Emergency responders are on the scene.

According to Indy Week, the explosion occurred at Kaffeinate, a coffee shop at 115 North Duke Street. Multiple outlets are reporting that a contractor was working on the gas line when the explosion occurred.

The Durham Police Department Public Affairs Manager has confirmed that one person died in the explosion. Fifteen people were transported to the hospital. One firefighter was injured.

Many people are offering their firsthand accounts on social media:

Facebook And Google Reps Testify At House Hearing On Rise Of White Nationalism

Black Twitter Comes For Candace Owens & Her Parched Press For Calling White Supremacy 'An Election Strategy'

18 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Comes For Candace Owens & Her Parched Press For Calling White Supremacy 'An Election Strategy'

Continue reading Black Twitter Comes For Candace Owens & Her Parched Press For Calling White Supremacy ‘An Election Strategy’

Black Twitter Comes For Candace Owens & Her Parched Press For Calling White Supremacy 'An Election Strategy'

[caption id="attachment_3025712" align="alignleft" width="878"] Source: Zach Gibson / Getty[/caption] It's unclear what in the hell is wrong with Candace Owens. Perhaps this is what full-blown self-hatred looks like, or maybe she and Kanye West are drunk from the same "free thought" Kool-Aid, or if she's just trolling us with her pro-Trump, anti-Black rhetoric. But on Tuesday, the 29-year-old conservative truly showed her ignorant a** when she testified in front of Congress about white nationalism in the U.S. The former liberal now communications director for the right-wing org Turning Point USA really fixed her mouth to say that white supremacy isn't real. Apparently in her mind, it's just an "election strategy." "White supremacy, racism, white nationalism, words that once held real meaning, have now become nothing more than election strategies," she claimed. Even worse, according to The Daily Beast, Owens "also argued that black conservatives are severely discriminated against and denied the existence of the Southern Strategy," which was an electoral strategy to increase political support among white voters in the South by appealing to racism against African Americans. “Black conservatives who have the audacity to think for ourselves and become educated about our history, and the myth of things, like the Southern Switch and the Southern Strategy, which never happened,” Owens said. Take a look at this foolishness: https://twitter.com/bubbaprog/status/1115639831898488832 In addition, she claimed that this documented rise in hate crimes is fabricated. "The hearing today is not about white nationalism or hate crimes, it’s about fear-mongering, power and control," Owens said, casting doubt on whether hate crimes in the U.S. have risen in recent years. "The goal here is to scare blacks, Hispanics, gays and Muslims, helping [Democrats] censor dissenting opinions … helping them regain control," Owens said at the hearing. Meanwhile... https://twitter.com/splcenter/status/1115649322350272513 That, and as The Hill pointed out, the FBI reported that  hate crimes in the U.S. are up for the third year in a row in 2017, rising 17 percent from the previous year. And the majority of these crimes were committed against Black, Jewish and Muslim Americans. But fools don't believe in facts. Thankfully, Black Twitter had words about Ms. Owens' coonery and questioned why the Judiciary Committee even asked her uninformed self (and parched 'do) to testify in the first place.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

durham , explosion , Fire

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar Braxton Claims Her Mama And Sisters ‘Love’…
 2 hours ago
04.10.19
2016 Tony Awards - Show
Save Your Coins! ‘Hamilton’ Is Coming Back To…
 1 day ago
04.09.19
How Did Sports Fans REALLY Feel About Muffet…
 1 day ago
04.09.19
The Avengers Cast Recites OLD TOWN ROAD |…
 1 day ago
04.09.19
Couple Married 82 Years Says ‘Being Nice To…
 1 day ago
04.09.19
Nipsey Hussle Tributes Were Amazing At Dreamville Festival…
 1 day ago
04.09.19
How To Make The Best Mac & Cheese…
 1 day ago
04.09.19
Wake County Man Charged With Attempted Murder After…
 1 day ago
04.09.19
Donald Byrd Performing In SF
Don’t Miss The 29th Annual NCCU Jazz Festival!
 1 day ago
04.09.19
Details For Nipsey Hussle Celebration Of Life
 1 day ago
04.09.19
Meghan McCain Disrespects Joy Behar On ‘The View’…
 1 day ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 1 day ago
04.09.19
Some Local Schools Will Close For Teacher Rally
 1 day ago
04.09.19
Wake Forest Man Found Guilty Of 2016 Shooting…
 1 day ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close