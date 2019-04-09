With so much bad news in the world, here’s one story that will help you regain faith in humanity and #BlackLove.

See, this North Carolina couple has been together for a whopping 82 years, claiming that “being nice to each other” is the key to a happy marriage.

“I don’t have a secret, just be nice to each other,” Willie Williams, 100, told WSOCTV News.

According to WSOC-TV, D.W. Williams, 103, and Willie have been through World War II, the Depression and the Civil Rights Era together. They also recently celebrated their anniversary and perspective birthdays at a party their granddaughter held for them in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“To see them at this age and still doing well, it’s just a blessing to have them here,” granddaughter B.J. Williams-Greene said.

As to her take on how they have been able to keep their love alive this long, she had this to say: “They are each other’s best friend.”

When the reporter asked the would they do if they had another 100 years to live, Williams joked, “I don’t know, sit around the house.”

Awww.

Congrats to this beautiful couple!

Couple Married 82 Years Says ‘Being Nice To Each Other’ Is The Key To A Happy Marriage was originally published on hellobeautiful.com