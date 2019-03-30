CLOSE
National
Black Lawyer Stopped In Court By Cop; Accused Of Pretending To Be A Lawyer

Rashad James, a Black legal aid attorney, has had his lawyers file a complaint against the Harford County Sheriff’s Office after a sheriff stopped James in court and accused him of being the client in the case, not the attorney. The accusation came after James successfully finished arguing for his client in court and in front of a judge. The client wasn’t in court that day. The officer was in the court when James was arguing the case in front of the judge.

“After the hearing, that’s when I encountered the officer who incorrectly called me by the name of the client. I stated that I was not the client, that I was, in fact, the client’s attorney,” James said.

James showed the officer his driver’s license to the officer after the officer requested proof of identification.

“That should have been the end of it. I assure you that, if it had been me, I would have just walked out,” said Andrew Freeman, James’ attorney.

According to WBAL, the officer then detained James briefly.

 

 

