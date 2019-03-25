CLOSE
Shooting At NC Movie Theater After Dispute Over Seating

Cinema Seats

Source: Lasse Kristensen / Getty

One individual was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a Concord Mills Mall movie theater in the Charlotte area. Apparently, there was a dispute over seating during a showing of the horror movie Us.

 

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

