UniverSOUL Circus

Universoul Circus

Source: Universoul Circus / Universoul Circus

 

Karen Clark had a circus live in the studio. Not just any circus, but the UniverSOUL Circus. Where no show is the same but the excitement and the memories are created.

The UniverSOUL Circus is an experience you don’t want to miss!

March 20TH-31ST at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

UniverSoul Circus

