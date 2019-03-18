CLOSE
6 WTF Cartoon Conspiracy Theories That Prove Your Childhood Was A Lie

Casper's Haunted Christmas Premiere

Source: Getty Images / Getty

We all love a good conspiracy theory, until it completely changes the way you view everything you ever loved in life. Especially things so sacred as childhood cartoons. For example, rumor has it that Casper the Ghost is a cautionary tale about how Richie Rich’s parents killed him for the insurance money.

“Casper the ghost was a rich motherless kid. Richie Rich, rich motherless kid. Both played by Macaulay Culkin. Typecasting? Or conspiracy.”- @ HuckleberryFlynn

Oftentimes, the most bizarre theories have some truth to them if you really think about it. We’re not saying believe these theories but — stay woke. Hit the flip for more

