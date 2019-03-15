What Happening In The Triangle This Weekend

Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the Triangle

Listen all weekend to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the UniverSoul Circus coming to Coastal Carolina Music park at Walnut Creek March 20-31.

FRIDAY, March 15,2019

The “Funny As Ish” comedy tour makes its rounds to the PNC Arena Friday March 15th at the PNC Arena. Don’t miss MIke Epps, with special guest Sommore, Lavell Crawford, DC Young Fly and Earthquake. Showtime @8pm

Luenell- This talented comedienne, actress and singer performing @Goodnights thru Sunday

Saturday March 16,2019

*Free: Reptile & Amphibian Day at N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences

9:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, Raleigh

*Raleigh St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

10:00 am to 7:00 pm

FREE

Fayetteville Street, Downtown Raleigh

*Northgate Mall’s annual Children’s Festival- March 16th, 2019, from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the fourth annual Children’s Festival’s proceeds support the Durham Arts Council.

Here’s what’s going on:

• Learn about events, clubs and camps

• Face painting

• Balloon animals

• DJ

Must Read:

Welp! Howard Stern Tells Wendy Williams To ‘Worry About Your Husband’ Instead Of Him

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: