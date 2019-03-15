CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

What Happening In The Triangle This Weekend

2 reads
Leave a comment
Three generations of women smiling together

Source: Ariel Skelley / Getty

Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the Triangle

Listen all weekend to win a family 4-pack of tickets to the UniverSoul Circus coming to Coastal Carolina Music park at Walnut Creek March 20-31.

FRIDAY, March 15,2019

The “Funny As Ish” comedy tour makes its rounds to the PNC Arena Friday March 15th at the PNC Arena. Don’t miss MIke Epps, with special guest Sommore, Lavell Crawford, DC Young Fly and Earthquake. Showtime @8pm

Luenell- This talented comedienne, actress and singer performing @Goodnights thru Sunday

Saturday March 16,2019

*Free: Reptile & Amphibian Day at N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences

9:00 am to 5:00 pm | FREE | North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, Raleigh

*Raleigh St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

10:00 am to 7:00 pm

FREE

Fayetteville Street, Downtown Raleigh

*Northgate Mall’s annual Children’s Festival- March 16th, 2019, from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the fourth annual Children’s Festival’s proceeds support the Durham Arts Council.

Here’s what’s going on:

• Learn about events, clubs and camps

• Face painting

• Balloon animals

• DJ

 

Must Read:

Welp! Howard Stern Tells Wendy Williams To ‘Worry About Your Husband’ Instead Of Him

activities , triangle , What's Happening this weekend in the Triangle

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bruh: 10 Cringeworthy Chip Flavors You Have To…
 37 mins ago
03.15.19
For Better Or For Worse: Remembering What Life…
 38 mins ago
03.15.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 1 hour ago
03.15.19
I’m The New 2Pac! A List Of Artists…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
Welp! Howard Stern Tells Wendy Williams To ‘Worry…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
B2K Sends Message To Fans, The Millenium Tour…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
Bow Wow’s Ex-Girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie Responds to Quicksilva…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
Gambino Crime Family Boss Shot Dead in New…
 2 hours ago
03.15.19
MC Lyte Is Going To Be In The…
 22 hours ago
03.14.19
Fresh Prince Pics
Fresh Prince Re-Boot : What If The Show…
 22 hours ago
03.14.19
Hilarious Reactions To The Facebook Outage
 1 day ago
03.14.19
Mitt Romney Campaigns With AK Senate Candidate Dan Sullivan In Anchorage
Mitt Romney Knows How To Blow Out Birthday…
 2 days ago
03.13.19
Parents of Azriel Clary, R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriend…
 2 days ago
03.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close