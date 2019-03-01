Local
HomeLocal

2019 CIAA Highlights, Latest Scores And Rankings

1 reads
Leave a comment
CIAA logo

Source: CIAA / CIAA office

For the first time in three seasons, the Shaw University men’s basketball team was able to capture a victory at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men’s Basketball Tournament and move on to the semifinals as the Bears rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half to defeat rival Saint Augustine’s University in the quarterfinal round at the Bojangles Coliseum Wednesday night.

The Johnson C. Smith men’s basketball team’s dream run at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Basketball Tournament has come to an end as the Virginia Union Panthers held off two second half rallies by the Golden Bulls to earn a 78-71 victory.

Last night scores:   THURSDAY 2/28

Virginia Union                79

Johnson C. Smith          71

Livingstone                    79

Bowie St.                        74

SEMIFINALS – FRIDAY 3/1

7PM

Virginia st.   vs.

Livingstone

9PM

Shaw U.    vs.

Virginia Union

CHAMPIONSHIP  GAME – SATURDAY 3/2

4:30PM

2019 CIAA Highlights, Latest Scores And Rankings was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Soulja Boy’s Boney A** Ran Up Nia Like…
 7 hours ago
03.01.19
Tyrese To Play Teddy Pendergrass: I Was Born…
 8 hours ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 19 hours ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Momo Challenge Warning
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Youtube Kids Hack Teaching Kids To Self Harm…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Meet Lynne Patton, The HUD Employee Whose Sunglasses/Wig…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
The Ending To ‘The Notebook’ Was Noticeably Less…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
2 KEWL: 10 Trends That Would Be Cool…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Whatever Happen To The ‘Green Book’ Locations In…
 2 days ago
02.28.19
Father holding baby son (2-5 Months)
Dad Battle Raps Infant Son…Best Video You’ll See…
 2 days ago
02.27.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Ignore The Outside Noise…
 3 days ago
02.27.19
Jordyn Woods Teased Her Appearance On ‘Red Table…
 3 days ago
02.27.19
Amara La Negra
Afro-Latina Entertainer Amara La Negra Headlines NCCU’s Rock…
 3 days ago
02.26.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close